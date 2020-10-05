‘Dire warning’: Chaotic CQ storm season ahead

One in three regional Queenslanders admitted they left disaster preparation and acted only when a severe storm was on their doorstep last season.

That statement was included in a dire warning from RACQ today regarding the upcoming storm season.

It followed confirmation from the Bureau of Meteorology of a La Nina weather system, which would likely result in a wet and wild disaster season, with the potential for 15 tropical cyclones to form in Australia.

RACQ spokesman Lucinda Ross said the insurer urged Gladstone locals to prepare now as storm season fast approached.

“Shockingly, our data shows people in Central Queensland are leaving their preparation until it’s too late. You can’t begin planning for a storm when it’s already bearing down on you, and we know this year could be disastrous,” Ms Ross said.

“It’s not just about tidying up your property and putting away loose items, it’s so much more than that. Emergency plans require thought and communication with everyone in your household and emergency kits need plenty of careful consideration – they might become lifesaving if disaster strikes.

“If you’re packing your kit while lightning is striking and thunder clashing, you’re likely to forget something important.”

Ms Ross said even more concerning was data which showed more than 20 per cent of regional Queenslanders would never create an emergency kit or plan.

“Putting a plan together now could make all the difference in a severe storm,” she said.

“Just think, if you had to leave home in an emergency, what would you take, where would you go, who would collect the kids, pets and any items you can’t live without like prescription medication, food, water and nappies for those with babies?

“Half an hour of planning today could make all the difference this summer.”