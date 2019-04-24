Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rangers have been unable to identify the dingoes involved in the attack on a 14 month old boy.
Rangers have been unable to identify the dingoes involved in the attack on a 14 month old boy.
Breaking

DINGO ATTACK: Fraser Island rangers reveal fate of suspects

Carlie Walker
by
24th Apr 2019 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RANGERS have been unable to identify two dingoes involved in an attack on a 14-month-old boy on Fraser Island.

That means no animals will be euthanised after the attack, which happened just after midnight on Good Friday.

The toddler was left with skull fractures and puncture wounds in his neck and head after he was pulled from his family's camper trailer.

His father heard the boy's cries and was able to rescue his son as he was dragged from the camp site by the dingoes.

A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said due o the reduced visibility at night, the limited number of witnesses due to the remote beach area and the stealth nature of the dingoes, rangers had not been able to identify the animals involved.

"However, rangers do know that behaviour shown by the dingoes involved were likely a result of them being habituated with humans, and have learnt to associate humans with food from either being fed by people, or from eating food that has not been locked up at campsites," he said.

"This is why rangers are constantly reminding people to lock up their food, never feed dingoes, camp in fenced areas where possible, and secure all rubbish, fish and bait.

"People are reminded not to interact in any way with dingoes as they are wild animals and their behaviours can be unpredictable."

More Stories

dingo attack dingoes editors picks fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    LIST: Spots to fish during HookUp without a boat

    premium_icon LIST: Spots to fish during HookUp without a boat

    News You don't need a fancy boat to land some big catches during HookUp.

    • 24th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    List of Anzac Day services across our region

    List of Anzac Day services across our region

    News All you need to know about where and when commemorations are held.

    Boyne Island Macca's adding extra colour to HookUp

    premium_icon Boyne Island Macca's adding extra colour to HookUp

    News Kids can get involved in competition and win great prizes.

    • 24th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    HookUp early birds will catch $10k worth of clues

    premium_icon HookUp early birds will catch $10k worth of clues

    News It literally pays to arrive early to this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp

    • 24th Apr 2019 12:00 PM