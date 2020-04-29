Dingo advocate: ‘Time to rethink number of island visitors’

A HERVEY Bay dingo advocate has called on the State Government to reconsider reducing visitor numbers to Fraser Island during holiday periods

Cheryl Bryant's comments come after it was revealed there had been no dangerous incidents involving the animals up until April 23 as the island remains closed to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That is compared to last year when 21 threatening and high-risk dingo incidents were recorded.

The Save the Fraser Island Dingoes member said it was heartening to see the figures.

"I'd like to think we've learnt something from this time without visitors," Ms Bryant said.

"Perhaps the government will bring in more reforms regarding visitors going over the island and more restrictions on numbers going over during the holiday period."

Ms Bryant said it proved that there were no issues with the residents who lived on the island and the dingo population.

"Residents are familiar with the dingoes," she said.

"They know how to behave. Visitors are not familiar with the dingoes and negative interactions happen."

It is currently mating season on the island and Ms Bryant said like every other season, young dingoes would be trying to establish new territories and looking for mates.

"It will be an interesting time without people there interfering with them," she said.

"I'm interested to see how new generations of pups will be, raised without people around them.

"It will be a new experience for everyone to see what happens."

Last year almost saw tragedy strike on the island during the Easter break,

A 14-month-old baby was pulled from the camper trailer where he was sleeping with his parents and dragged by the head by a dingo.

Fortunately his parents heard his cries and were able to intervene before the child suffered fatal injuries, but the child was still left with a fractured skull and lacerations to his head.

The shocking incident, which happened on Good Friday last year, stands in stark contrast to this Easter, when the island was in total lockdown.

At the time, Ms Bryant said the incident was her worst nightmare.

Now she's hoping lessons can be learned from the time the island has had without many people.

"I've seen beautiful pictures of the island, the dingoes relaxing, echidnas moving around," she said.

"We are concerned about when it reopens it will go back to how it was before."

A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said Fraser Island remained closed to visitors.

"The relaxation of national COVID-19 restrictions is a matter for the National Cabinet, and the reopening of campgrounds and national parks requires the advice of Queensland's Chief Health Officer," he said.

"Rangers continue to work on K'gari, undertaking essential maintenance of roads and visitor facilities, preparing for planned burns, and managing pests. "