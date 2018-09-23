Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher takes on Gladstone Regional Mayor Matt Burnett
Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher takes on Gladstone Regional Mayor Matt Burnett Matt Taylor GLA230918BOX
News

FIGHT NIGHT: Winners revealed from a knockout night

Matt Taylor
by
23rd Sep 2018 8:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS the political fight that everyone knew was brewing.

Last night, Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher went toe-to-toe in the boxing ring - but it was all for a good cause.

With the two political spearheads facing off over three rounds, it didn't take long for both to start throwing haymakers as all boxing form went out the window.

It wasn't pretty, and it could hardly be described as textbook - but it certainly was entertaining.

While they both fought hard in the ring the major winner was charity, with the event raising money for four-year-old brain cancer survivors Bella Bates and Olivia Hancock.

Cr Burnett started with fight with a surprise double-fisted punch, which caught Mr Butcher off-guard.

"I wasn't expecting the double fisted punch straight up which sort of rattled me a bit," Mr Butcher said.

"Obviously he had some tactics from the other councillors.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher takes on Gladstone Regional Mayor Matt Burnett
Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher takes on Gladstone Regional Mayor Matt Burnett Matt Taylor

Buy Now

"It was really fun, not too many politicians at a local level and state level would get in a ring and do something like this for charity.

"Hopefully we've raised about six grand for them tonight and we'd do it every day of the week if we had to, to look after the kids and their family."

'Bulldog' Burnett admitted he took some advice from fellow councillor Kahn Goodluck leading up to the event.

Cr Burnett conceded the fight most likely ended in a draw.

"He's bigger than me in every way, he's got a longer reach, he's taller and has a bigger build," Cr Burnett said.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher takes on Gladstone Regional Mayor Matt Burnett
Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher takes on Gladstone Regional Mayor Matt Burnett Matt Taylor

Buy Now

"So I just thought I've got to get in there and go hard.

"I got a tip straight up from (councillor) Kahn Goodluck that said 'Matty, get in there with hands up and get straight into him'."

They said the experience inspired them to get more physically fit and active and jump out from behind their desks more often.

They also hoped the event would prove politicans were willing to get out in the community and make a difference.

The event was a major fundraiser, with thousands of dollars being raised for Bella and Olivia and their families.

"All good, we survived. no broken noses or broken teeth so we did ok," Mr Butcher said.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher takes on Gladstone Regional Mayor Matt Burnett
Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher takes on Gladstone Regional Mayor Matt Burnett Matt Taylor

Buy Now

Related Items

boxing charity fight night politics sport
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gladstone Harbour no stranger to historic vessels

    premium_icon Gladstone Harbour no stranger to historic vessels

    News Gladstone has had some interesting sailing vessels enter it's harbour over the years.

    REVEALED: Gladstone's best florist as voted by you

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gladstone's best florist as voted by you

    News This florist has won the hearts of locals through flowers.

    HEAT IS ON: Experts warn of rise in extreme conditions

    premium_icon HEAT IS ON: Experts warn of rise in extreme conditions

    News Weather not expected until 2050 is already here

    Gladstone real estate agency wins state award

    Gladstone real estate agency wins state award

    News Andrew Allen said it was an exciting time for business in Gladstone.

    Local Partners