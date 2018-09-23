FIGHT NIGHT: Winners revealed from a knockout night

IT WAS the political fight that everyone knew was brewing.

Last night, Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher went toe-to-toe in the boxing ring - but it was all for a good cause.

With the two political spearheads facing off over three rounds, it didn't take long for both to start throwing haymakers as all boxing form went out the window.

It wasn't pretty, and it could hardly be described as textbook - but it certainly was entertaining.

While they both fought hard in the ring the major winner was charity, with the event raising money for four-year-old brain cancer survivors Bella Bates and Olivia Hancock.

Cr Burnett started with fight with a surprise double-fisted punch, which caught Mr Butcher off-guard.

"I wasn't expecting the double fisted punch straight up which sort of rattled me a bit," Mr Butcher said.

"Obviously he had some tactics from the other councillors.

"It was really fun, not too many politicians at a local level and state level would get in a ring and do something like this for charity.

"Hopefully we've raised about six grand for them tonight and we'd do it every day of the week if we had to, to look after the kids and their family."

'Bulldog' Burnett admitted he took some advice from fellow councillor Kahn Goodluck leading up to the event.

Cr Burnett conceded the fight most likely ended in a draw.

"He's bigger than me in every way, he's got a longer reach, he's taller and has a bigger build," Cr Burnett said.

"So I just thought I've got to get in there and go hard.

"I got a tip straight up from (councillor) Kahn Goodluck that said 'Matty, get in there with hands up and get straight into him'."

They said the experience inspired them to get more physically fit and active and jump out from behind their desks more often.

They also hoped the event would prove politicans were willing to get out in the community and make a difference.

The event was a major fundraiser, with thousands of dollars being raised for Bella and Olivia and their families.

"All good, we survived. no broken noses or broken teeth so we did ok," Mr Butcher said.