Digital Skills in Gladstone

Learning how to use digital marketing to grow your small business was the focus of a digital skills workshop today.

Queensland digital skills training business, The Training Collective, partnered with Facebook to deliver a free half-day Community Boost workshop in Gladstone.

As part of Queensland Small Business Week, The Training Collective will visit five locations across Regional Queensland.

The Community Boost program is focused on supporting small businesses in regional Australia by delivering digital education workshops.

These workshops are targeted at people starting and running a business - and how to sell, grow and boost their business on Facebook and Instagram.

Founder of The Training Collective and one of Facebook's eight community trainers, Yvette Adams said she was very happy with the turnout at Monday's event.

"Those that came seemed very appreciative and engaged and we are confident they all walked away with some new tools and ideas on ways they could be marketing their businesses on Facebook,” she said.

"We hoped to attract lots of local businesses from the region to teach them as much as possible in the time we had with them, and we did.”

The three modules delivered addressed digital trends and online marketing, tools and services for creative content - and how to grow your business using Facebook advertisements.

Ms Adams said the key to digital marketing was having a strategy.

"It's important to check your analytics regularly to work out what is working and what is not,” she said.

"If you find you are strong in some areas but weak on others, consider getting help for the parts you're not to strong on.”

Ms Adams founded The Creative Collective in 2007 offering services including graphics, websites and social media assistance.

In 2014, she founded The Training Collective offering digital skills training.

"I love inspiring (small businesses), teaching them and helping them grow,” Ms Adams said.

"I say that digital literacy is the new financial literacy ... and I love giving small businesses this knowledge.”

"Fast forward to today and we are doing lots of exciting things including partnering with Facebook on these Community Boost events!”

Ms Adams said it was important for the community to support small businesses.

"Large businesses all started off as a small business,” she said.

"Queensland Small Business Week gives small business owners the opportunity to learn and acquire new ideas, skills and tools to take their businesses to the next level.”