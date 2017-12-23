Digital funds awarded to local small businesses

THREE local small businesses will benefit from round three of the State Government's Small Business Digital Grants Program.

Glenn Butcher, member for Gladstone, said the successful local businesses were: Newman Fitness Systems, MJV Financial Pty Ltd and Boyne Tannum Air Conditioning.

A spokesman for Boyne Tannum Air Conditioning said the company was pleased to receive the $4000 grant.

He said the money would be used to build a website and conduct a digital marketing campaign.

"With the number of people that have left the Gladstone area, it will put the business back on the map and specifically target customers and increase sales,” the spokesman said.

Over 350 small businesses across the state will share in over $1.8million in grant funding.

Minister for employment and small business Shannon Fentiman announced the grants on Wednesday and said the aim was to help small businesses to"work smarter, engage with the global economy, make the most of online business opportunities and grow”.

Further rounds of the Small Business Digital Grants will open in 2018.

To be eligible, to apply, businesses must have a registered business name, have fewer than 20 employees and a turnover of $2million or less in the past 12 calendar months.

For more information Go to: business.qld.gov.au/ digital.