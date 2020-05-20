Digital doorknock for Salvos Red Shield Appeal

NOW more than ever, many are doing it tough due to COVID-19, and the Salvation Army has adapted to the pandemic by introducing its Digital Doorknock.

For 55 years volunteers have been knocking on doors in May for the annual Red Shield Appeal and the Salvos are calling for volunteers from the region to help out this weekend.

Salvation Army captain Chris Ford said the money raised this weekend would go towards helping locals who are struggling.

“We anticipate seeing some of the greatest need that we’ve ever seen in our 140-year history serving Australians,” he said.

“The COVID-19 crisis has financially crippled many Australians and it will take months to see the real impact it will have.”

The money raised from the Red Shield Appeal Digital Doorknock in the Gladstone region will stay in the local community to help fund emergency relief services and the provision of toy and food hampers in the lead-up to Christmas, as well providing additional support to locals affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Salvos hope to enlist 10,000 virtual collectors to sign up and fundraise for the Red Shield Appeal Digital Doorknock on May 23-24, to help meet the challenging times ahead of us.

“The Salvos are going digital this year and it’s easier than ever to volunteer your time and help raise money for those in need,” Cpt Ford said.

“We are asking our local community to partner with us to provide the critical care needed as we face these challenging times.

“We know when the chips are down, Aussies come together and do what they can to give hope, this is no more important than now.”

Last year the Salvos provided more than a million sessions of care to Australians in need, helped 46,000 people experiencing homelessness, provided financial counselling to more than 65,000 and offered care to 13,000 people who were coping with family violence.

To sign up to volunteer or donate visit www.digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 72 58.