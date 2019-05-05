'Digging deep': Raiders and Raidettes finish in the positive

WINNING EFFORT: The Gladstone Raiders team Deklin Huth, Jesse Ingham, Aaron Jensen, Beau Ephinstone, Kyle Mongta, Ricky Noy, Jai Parter, Christopher Riley, Jayke Collins, Ilya Ryzhankov, Eamon Chapman, James McCafferty, Dayn Richards, Leith Hammelswang, Benjamin Kerr, Kale Young, Daniel Jones, Kenneth Kelliher and Jamie Falls, with coach Danny Blair and manager Dean O'Dowd.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone's representative rugby league teams came away with positive finishes after slow starts at the Sunshine Coast.

The Gladstone Raiders and Raidettes were part of the 47th Battalion Carnival last weekend.

For the Raiders, they won their final match 24-22 against the Burnett Brahmans.

The victory builds on a narrow 6-12 loss against Central Highlands and a 46-0 loss against the Sunshine Coast Falcons on Saturday.

Coach Danny Blair said it was a relief for the Raiders to finally win a game in the tournament.

"The guys really dug deep for the win,” Blair said.

"We've had (risen from) the bottom of the ladder now, which we have been for the last three years.”

The teams were equally matched in the first half of the game with a half-time score of 14-all.

However, the Raiders were able to scrape over the mark in the second half with a game-tying try by prop Christopher Riley, with winger Kyle Mongta kicking the winning conversion.

The Raidettes came away with a 10-10 tie against the Bundaberg Bears for their final game.

The team lost both its matches against the Rockhampton Rustlers and the Western Mustangs beforehand.

Despite the results, coach Andy Butler looked at the positives.

"Our defence was awesome,” Butler said. "We kept turning up for each other.”

He said the Raidettes were let down by their attack and errors.

"(The opposition) capitalised and we were behind the eight-ball,” Butler said.