Dig deep to help less-fortunate Gladstone school children

Erin Robertson, Shane McLeod, Billie Hamilton and Ebony Watson at Roseberry Qld's Back to School Supply Drive January 24, 2020.

Erin Robertson, Shane McLeod, Billie Hamilton and Ebony Watson at Roseberry Qld's Back to School Supply Drive January 24, 2020.

A Gladstone real-estate is calling on locals to dig deep when shopping for school supplies and buy a few extra items to donate to charity.

For the fifth consecutive year Remax Gold Gladstone are holding their Back-to-School Supply Drive to help out charity Roseberry.

Remax Gold Gladstone will be taking donations of school equipment at their Mellefont Street office from January 4.

Remax Gold Gladstone owner Shane McLeod encouraged locals to dig deep to help those less fortunate.

“If you’re starting your school books and supplies buying, we’d love it if you’re able to grab a few extra items for our fifth annual school supply drive,” Mr McLeod posted.

Remax Gold Gladstone are holding a Back-to-School supply drive to assist charity Roseberry for the fifth year.

“All donations will go to Roseberry Qld, to be distributed to local families and kids in need. “Last year, we helped over 240 local children in need get back to school with the gear they needed.

“From primary to high school, If it’s new and on a book list, we’ll take it.

“School bags, lunch boxes and gift vouchers are also needed.”

Everything from lead and colouring pencils and pens, to pencil cases, glue sticks, scissors, rulers, calculators, exercise books, contact, labels, backpacks, vouchers and folders can help someone who may not be able to afford it.

Roseberry are a Queensland based charity with offices in Gladstone who help young people and families experiencing difficulty.

The charity was created in 1986 when a committee was formed to apply for funding for a youth shelter in Gladstone.

To donate money or goods to Roseberry for the less fortunate visit their website.

More stories,

Car rolls over man’s legs at Clinton

NYE GUIDE: How you can bring in 2021 around Gladstone

2020 REVIEW: Top 14 child sex offending cases in courts