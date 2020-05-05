Dig deep on Giving Tuesday for helicopter rescue service

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter landed in Gladstone on October 26 as part of a community open day where residents had a chance to see the helicopter up close.

THE Capricorn Helicopter rescue is calling on Gladstone residents to dig deep and give thanks for their vital lifesaving services.

Launched in response to the dire need of some people due to Covid-19, Giving Tuesday calls for people around the world to give different things during May.

Today is giving Thanks Day where the Gladstone community are encouraged to give thanks to a local organisation who has helped them.

This will be followed by Giving Local on May 12, Giving Time on May 19 and Giving Together on May 26.

A Capricorn Helicopter Rescue spokeswoman said the organisation had a goal to raise $5000 by May 26.

“With the uncertainty of the current situation, now, more than ever RACQ Capricorn Rescue needs the support of our local community,” the spokeswoman said.

“We are asking our supporters to help safeguard our service by giving $10, $5 to protect you and $5 to protect a friend or loved one.

“If you have more than one person you care to watch over, donate $5 for each friend or family member you would like to protect this Giving Tuesday.”

“Together as a community, we will get through this difficult time, stronger and more connected than ever before.”

For more information on Giving Tuesday head to the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue’s Facebook page.