Diesel: The passion continues for talented musician

GETAWAY: "Music is just a healthy escapism.” Diesel will be playing in Gladstone in March next year. Tickets are available online.

ALMOST 30 years have passed since Mark Lizotte and his then band Johnny Diesel and the Injectors, caught a bus across the span of the continent on the road to stardom.

It was Brent Eccles, musician and presenter of radio show Homegrown, who set things in motion.

"He saw us and thought 'this is a band I can do something with'," Lizotte said.

"He said 'get on a bus over here, I've got nine shows a week if you can make it over'."

Playing in Perth, which was going through an inexplicable craze for cover bands, (not up Lizotte's avenue at that stage), the band took a chance and headed to Sydney.

Lizotte slept on Eccles' couch and the other band members were billeted out.

Through Eccles, Lizotte soon met Jimmy Barnes.

It happened when Eccles got together some friends at The Middle Harbour Skiff Club, to hear Lizotte play. His friends included members of Midnight Oil, INXS and Jimmy Barnes.

"Jimmy asked me that night, after the show, 'can you join my band?' and I said 'no I can't, I just brought my band out from Perth'," Lizotte said.

So they ended up playing support for the Aussie rock legend instead.

"It was a fun time, my hands were cracking with callouses from playing three hours a night, it was painful but I was loving every minute of it," Lizotte said.

It's been a long, successful and varied career for Lizotte, since those early years: a spate of ARIAS, 15 studio albums and intercontinental career moves.

Diesel is based in Sydney these days, living in a converted warehouse but says the city's music scene has become constrained.

"A lot of venues started succumbing to the pokies," he said.

He said development and people complaining about noise was a problem too.

"Down in Melbourne, they have this staunch idea about music: music first, development second," Lizotte said.

Lizotte said people tended to have negative views about music crowds, especially those who embraced heavy metal.

"This might be surprising to some people, the heavier the music, the more polite the crowd are," he said. "If you go to metal gigs, people are so passionate about the music, there's so much respect. People think they're going to come in with knives and try and kill each other."

Diesel will play the Harvey Road Tavern on Saturday March 17.