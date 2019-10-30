Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck crash at Bracken Ridge is causing headaches for early morning commuters. file picture
A truck crash at Bracken Ridge is causing headaches for early morning commuters. file picture
News

Diesel spill after trucks collide on Gateway

by Caitlin Smith, Nicole Pierre, Jesse Kuch
30th Oct 2019 8:47 AM

TWO trucks have crashed on the Gateway Motorway this morning, forcing a lane out of action due to a diesel spill.

The incident has occurred in the northbound lanes at Bracken Ridge, with Queensland Police advising the left lane is closed.

There is congestion for motorists heading north, but it is worse in the southbound lanes with heavy conditions back on to the Bruce Highway as far back as North Lakes.

In a separate accident, a man has suffered abdominal and leg injuries after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Brisbane's north this morning.

Emergency services were called to a male motorcyclist after the crash on South Pine Road and Hurdcotte Street in Enoggera just after 6am.

The motorcyclist suffered leg and abdominal injuries and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

The crash has been cleared.

Queensland Police Service also advise there has been a multi-vehicle accident on Johnson Rd, Hillcrest.

Both lanes of the road are closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More Stories

diesel spill gateway motorway safety traffic delays trucking

Top Stories

    Golfer concerned for future of beloved club

    premium_icon Golfer concerned for future of beloved club

    News Foundation member has been part of local golf club since before its inception and wants to see it prosper.

    • 30th Oct 2019 10:00 AM
    Authorities crackdown on high risk fishing practices

    premium_icon Authorities crackdown on high risk fishing practices

    News AUTHORITIES are joining forces to improve safety within the commercial line fishing...

    Sporting clubs go head-to-head with council

    premium_icon Sporting clubs go head-to-head with council

    News The irrigation systems of a Boyne Tannum facility were at the forefront of a...

    Four more drumlines hung at Tannum beach

    premium_icon Four more drumlines hung at Tannum beach

    News TANNUM Sands beach now has eight drumlines, after officials yesterday installed...