‘Die’: Angry texts to womaniser ex

Selina Holder is being sued by her ex-boyfriend Constantine Arvanitis for defamation. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

A man suing his ex-girlfriend for defamation for calling him a ‘sex addict’ was simultaneously dating women in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide and was reprimanded for buying and selling Viagra at work.

The defamation trial between warring exes Constantine Arvanitis and Selina Holder resumed in the County Court of Victoria on Wednesday afternoon after an overnight attempt at confidential mediation failed.

Mr Arvanitis, 48, was back in the witness box on Wednesday, where he told the court on Wednesday he was scared of Ms Holder throughout 2016 after their break-up.

He said she logged into his Virgin account and transferred his frequent flyer points to herself and sent him a series of abusive messages.

Selina Holder is being sued for defamation for calling her ex a ‘sex addict’. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

“I felt like she was stalking me,” he said.

She called him a “LOSER LIAR DEVIL DRUG ADDICT” in all capital letters in one message, and told him to “go kill yourself”, the court heard.

His lawyer Paul Hayes read out a series of messages she sent him on April 9.

“You liar,” she messaged him.

“I have eyes on you.

“You need to die, seriously

“You don’t deserve to live.

“You are a sociopathic psychopath.”

The court heard that Mr Arvanitis was investigated by his former employer ANZ Bank for buying and selling Viagra on work premises during work hours with other employees.

“I believe it was a 10-pack of Viagra that I purchased,” Mr Arvanitis said of the transaction with another ANZ staff member.

“I took some with me to Sydney because a work colleague in Sydney wanted to try some as well.”

Selina Holder sent her ex boyfriend a number of texts after they broke up, the court heard. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

He received a warning and continued working for the bank for more than two years before leaving his $170,000 job with a redundancy, the court heard.

Mr Arvanitis was asked by his lawyer about his dating habits in 2016 after his relationship with Ms Holder ended in May 2015.

He said he was “single and dating around” with three women he met on Tinder: One in Melbourne, one in Sydney, and one in Adelaide.

Constantine Arvanitis denies he is a sex addict. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

The court previously heard he was also dating his current fiancee, Melanie Thornton, at this time, and continuing to have sexual relations with Ms Holder while sending her occasional ‘I love you’ messages.

Ms Holder is being sued for defamation over a document she wrote that she shared with two of the women Mr Arvanitis was also dating in early 2016.

Constantine Arvanitis leaving the Victorian County Court with his current partner Melanie Thornton. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

The document alleged he “broke the defendant’s foot, that he was a prescription drug dealer, that he was mentally unstable, that he was a criminal, (and) that he committed fraud against his then-employer” and that he was a “sex addict”.

One of the other ex-girlfriends shared the document with Mr Arvanitis’s fiancee’s sister, which led to them becoming estranged, he said.

Ms Holder argues she did not defame him in the document because everything she said was true.

The trial continues.

