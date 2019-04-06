Did Serena let slip royal baby’s gender?

THE world is pretty excited about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby.

So much so that we're all looking for clues wherever we can to get more details.

As speculation mounts on the royal bub and royal watchers are looking for signs any where and every where, it's entirely possible that Serena Williams just accidentally revealed that Meghan is having a baby girl. Bombshell!

The tennis legend, who is best friends with Meghan, was being interviewed by E! about motherhood (Serena has a daughter, 1, called Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.).

The interviewer asked Serena what her best piece of advice for new mums would be, and she replied: "Accept the mistakes and don't expect to be perfect. We put so much pressure on ourselves.

"My friend is pregnant and she's like, 'Oh, my kid is gonna do this …' and I just looked at her and I was like, 'No, she's not'."

So, did that answer reveal the sex of Meghan and Harry's baby? DID IT?

OK, so we're making two big assumptions here. The first being that the friend Serena was referring to was Meghan Markle. And second, that the sportswoman deliberately referred to the baby as "she" rather than it being a slip of the tongue.

Here's what we do know.

Serena and Meghan are so tight that the tennis star hosted the Duchesses baby shower in New York in February.

The shower was held at The Mark Hotel's 10,000-square-foot, two-floor penthouse, which is said to go for $105,000 per night. The Mark's chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten created a special menu for the party, and guests enjoyed a flower-arranging class.

Hannah Davis, Nina Agdal, Serena Williams, Meghan Markle and Shay Mitchell participate in the DirecTV Beach Bowl in 2014.

"They brought in somebody to explain how to arrange flowers," Gayle King, who attended the shower, said on US TV.

"We all each made an individual base. And then Meghan … got in touch with an organisation I've never heard of, Repeat Roses, and all of those were donated to different charities.

"I thought that was a very sweet thing. It just speaks to who she is. She's very kind, very generous," King said.

As for when the baby is due, rumour has it the bub is expected to arrive later this month or early May.

It has been widely reported the Duchess of Sussex will eschew the fabled $13,700 Lindo Wing in favour of a hospital closer to the couple's new pile, Frogmore Cottage.

The options are Princess Margaret Hospital, King Edward VII Hospital or Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey. Basically, they are all an easy dash from Frogmore Cottage when things start to happen.