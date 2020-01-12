Dickie’s interest in Hollywood star revealed

Richard 'Dickie' Wilkins was reportedly "sniffing around" for the affections of a big Hollywood star while she was filming a movie in Australia, it has been revealed on I'm A Celebrity tonight.

Aussie entertainer Rhonda Burchmore told campmates on the Channel 10 show she became good friends with actress and model Brooke Shields while the A-lister was filming a movie in Sydney.

While Burchmore didn't reveal which movie, Shields shot the 1994 film The Seventh Floor here.

"When I was doing a show called Hot Shoe Shuffle in Sydney I got a knock on my stage door saying 'Brooke Shields is at the door'," Burchmore began.

"She came back to find out where I got my jeans from and (asked) would I go shopping with her, because we're the same height.

"So Brooke and I, we became really close when she was in Australia."

Burchmore, 59, went on to say the pair hung out daily for months, and that one night Shields received a call from the late Michael Jackson.

"We were out one night and she got a phone call and she went 'oh no', and her face … It was Michael Jackson," Burchmore said.

"Because Michael tried to date her, and he wanted to marry her. Michael wanted an arranged marriage."

TV host Tom Williams then chimed in and said that Australian men "must have been going crazy for her".

Burchmore then dropped Dickie's name.

"Well Richard Wilkins … He was, as soon as he knew that I was (close) with Brooke he was sniffing around".

Gossip columnists reported at the time the pair went on a few dates, before Shields began dating US tennis star Andre Agassi.

It comes as former Australia's Got Talent runner-up and Dancing With the Stars winner Cosentino, 37, entered I'm a Celeb on the episode as an intruder.

In an interview with news.com.au before he landed in South Africa, the entertainer revealed he's only watched two episodes of this season of I'm a Celeb, and admitted he's nervous about meeting one camp mate in particular.

"For me its going to be interesting getting to know Charlotte (Crosby)," Cosentino told news.com.au about the former Geordie Shore star. "She's a large character and has so much energy and I'm a little bit more reserved and sit back and observe a bit more, so I'm interested to see how we get along."

On Thursday night's episode, former Love Island contestant Erin Barnett questioned Charlotte's authenticity, saying she "didn't want to sound like a b***h" but felt she hadn't seen the real Charlotte Crosby yet.

"I just feel like I'm watching Geordie Shore," she told co-stars Tanya Hennessy and Nikki Osborne.

"I wonder if she'd be like this … if there were no cameras around," she said, treading carefully.

"Yes, there's all light and no shade," comedian Nikki Osborne added.

Cosentino is best known for coming second in season five of Australia's Got Talent to Jack Vidgen. He went on to win season 13 of Dancing With The Stars Australia in 2013, and has toured his jaw-dropping illusion show internationally for years.

He was also the first Australian magician to have his own television show, having written, produced and starred in eight highly successful prime-time specials broadcast in over 40 countries.

Speaking ahead of his first jungle challenge, he said heights were probably up there with one of his biggest fears - noting that while some of his stunts involve dizzying heights, there's never an element of surprise.

"I don't love heights, that's a big one for me.

"I do things with heights (in my shows) but I get to practice, so going in to a challenge dealing with heights and not knowing what it is makes me quite nervous."

He added that simply "being thrown in the deep end with no chance at a second chance," was another daunting aspect of the I'm a Celeb experience, along with the food trials.

"No one wants to do those," he joked.

On what he'd miss most from normal, cockroach-meal-free everyday life, he said: "I think it'll be the basic things (that I'll miss) like a proper shower and proper bed. Things we take for granted," he said.

As for whether the cast will be treated to any magic tricks in the coming days, Cosentino said: "I'll be all stripped back so I'll have to see what I can 'MacGyver' when I get there, but hopefully I can conjure something up and entertain them."

I' m a Celeb continues 7.30pm Monday night on Ten