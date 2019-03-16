Dicey's gears up for St Patrick's Day weekend

Shakeera Ututaonga, Kayla Hetherington and Amie Thompson from Dicey's Gladstone are looking forward to a weekend of celebrations for St Patrick's Day.

Shakeera Ututaonga, Kayla Hetherington and Amie Thompson from Dicey's Gladstone are looking forward to a weekend of celebrations for St Patrick's Day. Matt Taylor GLA150319STPAT

Dicey's Irish Bar and Grill is gearing up for a huge weekend with St Patrick's Day celebrations to last all weekend.

There'll be plenty of Irish activities including leprechaun Racing, spud throw and peeling competitions and a snag on a rope eating competition.

With live entertainment from Gridlock and the Gladstone Pipe band, as well as a special Irish menu there's plenty of reason to go green and celebrate.

Dicey's will also be giving away a trip to Ireland for one lucky punter on Saturday night with an entry available when you purchase a meal over $15 from the bistro.

What's on at Dicey's for the St Patrick's day weekend?

Live band Gridlock: Saturday from 2pm and Sunday from 1pm

Gladstone pipe band: Saturday, 6.30pm

Leprechaun Racing: Saturday, 4pm

Snag on a rope eating comp: Saturday, 7.30pm

Spud throw and peeling comp: Saturday, 8pm

Win a trip to Ireland: Saturday night