Dicey's gears up for St Patrick's Day weekend
Dicey's Irish Bar and Grill is gearing up for a huge weekend with St Patrick's Day celebrations to last all weekend.
There'll be plenty of Irish activities including leprechaun Racing, spud throw and peeling competitions and a snag on a rope eating competition.
With live entertainment from Gridlock and the Gladstone Pipe band, as well as a special Irish menu there's plenty of reason to go green and celebrate.
Dicey's will also be giving away a trip to Ireland for one lucky punter on Saturday night with an entry available when you purchase a meal over $15 from the bistro.
What's on at Dicey's for the St Patrick's day weekend?
Live band Gridlock: Saturday from 2pm and Sunday from 1pm
Gladstone pipe band: Saturday, 6.30pm
Leprechaun Racing: Saturday, 4pm
Snag on a rope eating comp: Saturday, 7.30pm
Spud throw and peeling comp: Saturday, 8pm
Win a trip to Ireland: Saturday night