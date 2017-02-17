Diamonds and celebrities are the perks of car rentals

LOCAL FAMILY: Budget car rentals has been in the same building on Auckland st owned by Michelle Comley's family for 42 years .

IT is not every day you get to rub shoulders with international stars, but for 42 years the Comley family have been doing just that.

Budget Gladstone general manager Michelle Comley said before their family started renting cars, they made cordial at the same property almost half a century ago. "My parents used to manufacture cordials, the old Wards cordial,” Ms Comley said. "(The kids) worked and bottled drinks and helped with everything.”

And it seems the family haven't lost their sweet touch with Gladstone.

Ms Comley's mother - known as Budget Bev - along with her father rented cars through the franchise for 42 years, dealing with different customers daily.

"I can't name them but we've rented to leaders of multi national companies, international pop stars, heads of government and prime ministers, the whole deal,” Ms Comley said.

From diamond rocks left in the backs of cars to building plans, Ms Comley said people have left sorts of things behind.

"We've held onto gold records for artists who couldn't take them on the plane and we've received very good feeds of seafood when it hasn't been allowed on planes,” she said.

"We've been able to (visit) major mine sites and construction sites and see developments.”

Working in the car industry has it's perks. Ms Comley said she was nine-years-old when she learnt to drive in the driveway at Auckland st.

"I washed cars in my school holidays as my part time job,” she said. "It was good working alongside my parents.”

From having air conditioning and power steering as optional luxuries to using telex machines and renting out Kingswood cars, Ms Comley said the industry has changed a lot.

"Every day is different,” the general manager said.