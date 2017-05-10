Diamond anniversary

WHEN Lawrie and Amy Price were married six decades ago, Mr Price knew he wasn't going to marry anyone else.

"As far as I was concerned when I got married, I was going to stay married... I suppose it was death do (us part),” MrPrice said. "We weren't going to split up.”

They met when Mrs Price was 15 years old and Mr Price was 21 and they were married at Monto at a Catholic church soon after.

"My dad walked me in and you (Mr Price) must have been standing inside waiting,” Mrs Price said.

Mr Price said his wedding 60 years ago was a great day which he enjoyed very much, as did Mrs Price, until she celebrated with alcohol.

"He told me to have a drink of something and I had to go outside and spew it up,” Mrs Price said.

"I didn't need to drink anything.”

They first lived in a caravan on Mr Price's brother's farm. The couple had three sons who grew up on the couple's own farm within the Monto region.

"We'd take the three little boys down to the dairy when we were milking and we'd sit them in the drum and that's where they'd stay when we milked ... they'd go straight to sleep,” Mrs Price said.

From drinking milk straight from the dairy with Milo to recreational shooting, raising a family on a farm meant there was always something for the children to do despite the 4am wake-up calls to milk the cattle, which they did for 40 years.

Mr Price said the children and cousins built a boat in the tractor shed, it only took 10 months.

"We used to get a lot of visitors who thought, 'what the bloody hell are you doing', even the coppers pulled up one day,” he said.

The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary surrounded by family and friends at the bowls club at Boyne Island at the weekend.