Diamond and Ruby Ladies: Gladstone Gymnastics Club celebrates 40 years

Amy Dew along with Odette Williams put the finishing touches to the room decorating for the function today.

DIAMONDS and Rubies are the theme at Yaralla Sports Club today as the Gladstone Gymnastics Club turns 40.

The club has seen its fair share of talented gymnasts pass through their doors throughout the years, after being established in 1977 by Anna Turetschek.

Anna, or 'Mrs T' as she was affectionately known by her students, founded the club with only 12 students out of a run-down shed on Auckland St.

FOUNDER: Anna Turetschek established the Gladstone Gymnastic Club in 1977. Gladstone Gymnastics Club

Since 2004 the club has been a part of the $3.6 million PCYC Multi Purpose Centre and now has 650 members.

Club administrator Amy Dew, says Mrs T will be attending today's fundraiser alongside fellow life members Silke Hetherington and Suzanne Neucom.

"She still has such an important role to play within the club,” Ms Dew said.

"She still does a lot of mentoring for our junior coaches who are climbing up the ranks.”

MENTOR: Mrs T with GGC gymnasts in the early years. Gladstone Gymnastics Club

After holding an inaugural fundraising event last year, Ms Dew said this year's event had a double meaning.

"We're doing it again this year but it happens to be our 40th anniversary as well,” she said.

"Our equipment is quite old so this is what the event is all about - to celebrate our 40th but to also raise some much needed funds to go back into the club.

"It will be a really good day with dancing, food and prizes - it will be a really good show.”

The ladies-only event is sold out but lucky ticket holders can expect a lot of entertainment full of glitz, glamour and a three-course meal.