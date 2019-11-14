BRAVERY: Little Mitchell's family shares brain tumour battle

MITCHELL was just six when his parents were told he would probably never be able to ride a bike again after a heartbreaking brain tumour diagnosis, but four months later his mum is astonished by his determination.

Mitchell was taken to the hospital in the September school holidays after suffering dizziness and fainting episodes.

Mitchell's mum Anita Abdy said the paediatrician ordered a test and CT scan and within 24 hours of receiving the results they were in Brisbane at the Children's Hospital.

"We were in Brisbane for five days before his brain surgery then he was in the paediatric intensive care for just under two weeks and then the higher dependency unit where he had to relearn how to walk," she said.

Mrs Abdy said she was so impressed with her little boy's perseverance.

"He has done amazing it just blows me away he is back at school and riding a bike, he is not allowed to water ski or ride his motorbike yet but I'm sure he will again as soon as he is given the okay," she said.

"When I saw him riding his bike I just burst into tears, I had held everything together in hospital trying to be mum and looking after everyone and to come home and see things like that is amazing."

Mrs Abdy said in her previous work she looked after sick kids but she never thought it would happen to her own.

"I used to be a paediatric nurse and you see these things happen to kids all the time at work and you never think it's going to happen to you," she said.

"It really is one of those surreal experiences and you can't fathom it until your thrown in the deep end.

"To look at your child and think you could lose them is heartbreaking."

BRAVE BOY: Six-year-old Mitchell Abdy with his mum and dad Anita and Jason Contributed

Mrs Abdy said it was hard because at such a young age it was difficult for Mitchell to fully comprehend what was happening to him.

"He struggled a lot to understand what was happening," she said.

"But he understood a little, we could explain there's something in the brain and doctors have to take it out."

Four months later Mitchell is now seven-years-old and back at school, swimming, riding his bike and having check-ups at the hospital every three months.

Mrs Abdy said they were so thankful for the support from the Children's Hospital.

"They have got an amazing kids zone that we could take Mitch to play in and the volunteers would come up and visit and check in on us and play games or bring books," she said.

BRAVE BOY: Six-year-old Mitchell Abdy at the Children's Hospital in Brisbane Contributed

"There were also therapy dogs and he got to see a greyhound and she was beautiful, he loved that.

"If anyone is thinking of donating there really couldn't be a better cause than the Children's Hospital."

Children's Hospital Foundation Chief Executive Officer Rosie Simpson said money raised through Nine's Telethon would fund vital medical research, lifesaving medical equipment, and patient and family-support services.

"Every donation, no matter how big or small, helps us make a big difference to the lives of sick kids like Mitchell," Ms Simpson said.

"Having a seriously ill or injured child turn can turn a family's life upside down, especially for those living in regional areas who have to travel long distances for treatment and medical appointments."

The Telathon will be broadcast live at 7pm on November 16, to donate to the Nine Telethon visit 9telethon.com.au or call 1800 909 900.