Some good advice if you're heading to Rocky Hospital

A TIGHT SQUEEZE: Construction of Rockhampton Hospital's multi-storey car park should be completed by the end of the year. Contributed

GLADSTONE patients looking for a parking spot at Rockhampton Hospital are being advised to be patient.

Construction of a new multi-storey carpark is under way on the site of the existing carpark and council is currently building a roundabout near the hospital entrance.

Ms Wendy Hoey, Executive Director of the hospital acknowledged there would be some inconvenience during this phase.

"There are a number of options available to patients and visitors.

Free parking is available in the carpark off Millroy Street across from the hospital's main entrance and a second parking lot off North Quarry St next to the hospital," she said.

Plus, on-street car parks around the hospital have been limited to three-hour parking zones to enable faster turnover of parking spaces.

Ms Hoey said the hospital is also running two free park-and-ride shuttle bus services for visitors and staff.

"The first is to and from the CQ University TAFE car park where 120 car parks have been made available betwen 5.15am and 7.30pm," she said.

Access is via a boom gate on Canning Street and the shuttle bus operates continuously from 5.30am throughout the day.

The Kern Arcade car park on Bolsover Street has 100 spaces available and the shuttle bus runs frequently from 7am-5pm Monday to Friday (except Public Holidays)

Ms Hoey encourages patients with specialist appointments to ask whether they can have that consultation using Telehealth technology.

"This means they can speak to a specialist via video link from Gladstone Hospital," she said.

The multi-storey carpark project should be completed by the end of the year and the roundabout roadworks by May.

Ms Hoey advises that anyone with appointments should allow an extra ten minutes to their travel time.

Information about the car park construction project is available at: https://www.health.qld.gov.au/cq/rockhampton-hospital-car-park