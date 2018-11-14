Diabetes advocate up for Rod Kafer Ambassador Award

CHAMPION: Type 1 diabetes sufferer Jaceen Ross has been nominated for the Rod Kafer Diabetes Ambassador Award at tonight's DANII Foundation World Diabetes Day Courage Awards in Sydney.

CHAMPION: Type 1 diabetes sufferer Jaceen Ross has been nominated for the Rod Kafer Diabetes Ambassador Award at tonight's DANII Foundation World Diabetes Day Courage Awards in Sydney. Matt Taylor GLA131118BEAR

GLADSTONE type 1 diabetes sufferer Jaceen Ross has been recognised for her advocacy work with a nomination in the DANII Foundation World Diabetes Day Courage Awards.

Jaceen will fly to Sydney for tonight's awards where she's been nominated for the Rod Kafer Diabetes Ambassador Award, named after the former Wallabies player who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 15.

The awards also coincide with World Diabetes Day.

Unlike type 2 diabetes, there is no current cure for type 1 diabetes and without insulin a type 1 diabetic will die.

More than 140,000 people suffer from type 1 in Australia.

Jaceen's nomination came about after her recent trip to Canberra to speak with politicians and advocate for subsidies for type 1 diabetes sufferers over the age of 21.

Former Wallabies player Rod Kafer was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 15. Philip Hillyard

"I was humbly overwhelmed - I didn't expect anything like that," she said.

"For me, everyone is deserving of a type 1 diabetes award if they're living day-to-day with it, but for me it's about attempting to network, put names to faces and grow personally and professionally in what I'm trying to achieve in the Central Queensland area and especially Gladstone."

Jaceen wants to see more support and services available to sufferers in CQ.

"I want other people to know there's somebody in the region trying to achieve the best possible service providers and a strong network of people who can support each other," she said. "A lot of type 1 diabetics will go through anxiety and depression when they're diagnosed.

"They should know there's somebody in the community they can go to if they need help that's not in a clinical setting."

For the mother of one it's about providing type 1 sufferers with the tools, technology and information she didn't have as little as three years ago.

Jaceen encouraged diabetics to like her recently developed Facebook page - An Authentic Life with Diabetes.

"Coming from rural and regional areas all my life, I have missed out on the best care and technology in my early life due to expenses, distance and the impacts of these on my family members," she said.

Jaceen Ross, 39, has lived with Type 1 diabetes for 31 years. Matt Taylor GLA131118BEAR

"It took a heavy burden on my family financially, emotionally and for me physically as well.

"I am determined to change this. Rural and regional Australians can be supported to access the very best, care, services and technology.

"I moved way out of my comfort zone by travelling to Canberra to take our plight for greater support to the Federal Parliament in October.

"Regardless of the outcome of the award I am proud to be a finalist. I plan to continue to tell the stories of Australians living with type 1 diabetes and keep up the call for the life-saving and changing technology of Continuous Glucose Monitors.

"I will also advocate for and simple measures, like face to face support groups, something I know that would make a world of difference to those living in Central Queensland."