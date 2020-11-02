‘D***head’: Gladstone magistrate slams vandal

A MAN who keyed a car in a crowded carpark was on the end of a spray from a Gladstone Magistrate this morning.

Porfirio Enrique Urrutia Aguilar, 53, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of wilful damage.

On June 5, about 2pm, the boilermaker and father of one approached a Toyota Landcruiser, which belonged to the complainant, in the Centro Homemaker Centre carpark.

Aguilar proceeded to use his own car keys to scratch the passenger side rear door of the vehicle.

A witness who had parked his car opposite Aguilar, saw him wilfully damaging the complainant’s vehicle with a set of keys in his hand.

The witness also observed, a short time later, Aguilar get in his car and walk away.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey did not mince his words while he addressed Aguilar.

“Everyone goes into these parking lots and hopes to hell some d****ead hasn’t done this,” Mr Manthey said.

“He is in the wrong and he is mature enough to know that he is, he was parked too bloody close to the line.”

Aguilar was fined $500 and ordered to pay $330 restitution.

No conviction was recorded.

