'Devoted' mum drank bottle of wine before drink drive bust

A "DEVOTED mother” drank a whole bottle of wine "or so” before she was pulled over by police for a breath test, a court was told. Bev Lacey

Amanda Rose Jones (also known as Amanda Barlow) pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of driving under the influence - type two vehicle offence.

The court was told on July 4, 2019, Jones was intercepted by police at Kirkwood on the Dawson Highway for a blood alcohol content test.

The 40-year-old returned a reading of .24 per cent - almost five times the legal alcohol limit.

Jones's licence was suspended on the spot.

The court was told at the time Jones told police she was picking up her child from a sleepover.

In court however, defence lawyer Andrew Wiseman said his client, Jones, had gone out for drinks with a friend to cheer herself up.

Mr Wiseman said Jones was suffering from grief after her stepfather was diagnosed with an illness.

After dinner and drinks, Jones was dropped home.

The court was told Jones discovered she had left her mobile phone in a friend's car and decided to drive and collect it.

Mr Wiseman said Jones knew it was a "foolish” decision.

Jones was described as a "devoted mother” and her offending was described as "out of character”.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella ordered Jones to pay a $2000 fine.

She was disqualified from driving for 11 months.

A conviction was not recorded.