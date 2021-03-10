‘Devoted father’: Honouring the memory of CQ drowning victim

Father-of-two, Gladstone's Travis Harrison (left) drowned when he fell overboard while fishing with a mate off Yeppoon on Saturday, March 6. His brothers Glen and Damien have set up a Go Fund Me web page to raise money for his funeral and his family.

The family of Gladstone father-of-two Travis Harrison has set up a Go Fund Me site to help honour his memory and pay for funeral costs.

The web page, which has already recorded $8025 in donations, was started Mr Harrison’s brothers Glen and Damien on Monday.

Travis tragically drowned when he fell overboard while fishing with a mate off the coast of Yeppoon on Saturday night.

The devastated brothers wrote on the page he died doing what he loved.

“Trav was a loving dad, husband, son and brother,” the brothers wrote.

“On Saturday night he went out fishing, the thing he loved most.

“Unfortunately he didn’t come home.”

Any money raised will go toward his funeral and to help his wife and children.

“Trav leaves behind his wife Joelle and two boys, Dan 21 and Braeden 6,” the brothers wrote.

“Trav was a devoted father who worked hard to make sure his family was taken care of.

“He put his family first and would give his last $1 or the shirt off the back to help a person in need.

“He was the life of the party and no family event will ever be the same without him.

“All money donated will go to help pay for his funeral also to help relocate his things back to Calliope, it will also to make things a little easier on his beautiful family.”

The amazing response to the page from friends has also resulted in some donors sharing their grief.

Melissa Hyland wrote ”Sending our love and prayers at this heartbreaking time.”

”I miss you Travis,” Jason McCartney wrote after donating.

David Nunn wrote ”Thoughts are with the family, from our High Risk Solutions family.”

His brother Damien expressed his heartache “My big brother, you will be missed but never forgotten.”

“Not only have I lost my big brother, I have lost my best friend.

“Words can never express the pain I am feeling right now.

“I miss you and wish I could of given you one last big hug.

“Rest in peace Trav.”

To donate to Mr Harrison’s funeral and his family visit the web page.

