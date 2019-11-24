Devils teams make the “Big Dance”

Gladstones Erin Harvey makes a drive to the basket and she will be a key for the Lions women division one side that meet Devilicious Black on Monday at 6.15pm.

BASKETBALL: Blue Devils have qualified in yet another Premier League men grand final after a 46-18 win against PCP.

PCP will have another chance to get into the November 30 big dance when they face Devils White, 46-37 victors over Red Devils.

It was Daniel Green with 20 points that spearheaded Blue Devils against PCP, while Michael Byrnes (eight points) and young gun Ben Knight were the support cast.

All the Devils White team scored, with Regan Prizeman and Nathan Druitt the only players scoring above nine points.

Red Devils' Chris Tucker top-scored with nine.

PCP meet Devils White on Wednesday, likely at 6.15pm.

Devilicious Red are in the Division 1 Women grand final after Gabby Oram's 19 points helped them to a 53-40 win against Lions.

Lions meet Devilicious Black on Monday at 6.15pm.

Devilicious Black beat Hawks 55-15 last week.

Devolds are in the Division 1 Men decider against Lions or Ravens after a 33-19 win against Ravens.

Ravens and Lions meet on Tuesday at 6.15pm.

See all of the divisions' game times on the GABA SportingPulse website.