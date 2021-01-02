Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Microbrewery on Auckland St was just one of many developments approved in Gladstone for 2020.
A Microbrewery on Auckland St was just one of many developments approved in Gladstone for 2020.
Council News

Developments planned and approved in Gladstone in 2020

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
2nd Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THROUGHOUT the year various developments for a wide range of uses have been approved for the Gladstone region.

The Observer has looked into the records of developments lodged to Gladstone Regional Council in 2020 and below is a shortlist of the interesting projects.

JANUARY:

Bowls club extension – Ferris St, Gladstone Central

FEBRUARY:

Microbrewery – Auckland St, Gladstone Central

Parking Station – Agnes St, Agnes Water

Cafe extension – Booth Ave, Tannum Sands

MARCH:

Nature based tourism – Round Hill Rd, Agnes Water

APRIL:

Emergency service expansion – Calliope River Rd, Yarwun

MAY:

Gel blaster field – Chamberlain Rd, Burua

Church extension – Bicentennial Dr, Agnes Water

JUNE:

Showroom Round Hill Rd, Agnes Water

JULY:

Church extension – Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora

AUGUST:

Motorsport facility – Jono Porter Dr, Benaraby

School extension – J Hickey Ave, Clinton

SEPTEMBER:

Retirement facility – Occhilupo Circuit, Agnes Water

NOVEMBER:

New cinema – O’Connell St, Barney Point

DECEMBER:

University extension – Bryan Jordan Dr, Callemondah

gladstone development applications gladstone developments gladstone regional council
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Summer reading ideas for you

    Summer reading ideas for you
    • 2nd Jan 2021 12:00 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: 10+ activities for these school holidays

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 10+ activities for these school holidays

        Whats On Looking for things for the kids to do? Check out these school holidays events around Gladstone.

        Harbour Festival back on in 2021 for 59th year

        Premium Content Harbour Festival back on in 2021 for 59th year

        Breaking The Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race is also scheduled to go ahead this Easter...

        Gladstone’s baby-making rate higher than state average

        Premium Content Gladstone’s baby-making rate higher than state average

        Information Gladstone residents have been busy getting busy.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday.