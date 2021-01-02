Developments planned and approved in Gladstone in 2020

A Microbrewery on Auckland St was just one of many developments approved in Gladstone for 2020.

THROUGHOUT the year various developments for a wide range of uses have been approved for the Gladstone region.

The Observer has looked into the records of developments lodged to Gladstone Regional Council in 2020 and below is a shortlist of the interesting projects.

JANUARY:

Bowls club extension – Ferris St, Gladstone Central

FEBRUARY:

Microbrewery – Auckland St, Gladstone Central

Parking Station – Agnes St, Agnes Water

Cafe extension – Booth Ave, Tannum Sands

MARCH:

Nature based tourism – Round Hill Rd, Agnes Water

APRIL:

Emergency service expansion – Calliope River Rd, Yarwun

MAY:

Gel blaster field – Chamberlain Rd, Burua

Church extension – Bicentennial Dr, Agnes Water

JUNE:

Showroom – Round Hill Rd, Agnes Water

JULY:

Church extension – Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora

AUGUST:

Motorsport facility – Jono Porter Dr, Benaraby

School extension – J Hickey Ave, Clinton

SEPTEMBER:

Retirement facility – Occhilupo Circuit, Agnes Water

NOVEMBER:

New cinema – O’Connell St, Barney Point

DECEMBER:

University extension – Bryan Jordan Dr, Callemondah