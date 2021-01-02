Developments planned and approved in Gladstone in 2020
THROUGHOUT the year various developments for a wide range of uses have been approved for the Gladstone region.
The Observer has looked into the records of developments lodged to Gladstone Regional Council in 2020 and below is a shortlist of the interesting projects.
JANUARY:
Bowls club extension – Ferris St, Gladstone Central
FEBRUARY:
Microbrewery – Auckland St, Gladstone Central
Parking Station – Agnes St, Agnes Water
Cafe extension – Booth Ave, Tannum Sands
MARCH:
Nature based tourism – Round Hill Rd, Agnes Water
APRIL:
Emergency service expansion – Calliope River Rd, Yarwun
MAY:
Gel blaster field – Chamberlain Rd, Burua
Church extension – Bicentennial Dr, Agnes Water
JUNE:
Showroom – Round Hill Rd, Agnes Water
JULY:
Church extension – Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora
AUGUST:
Motorsport facility – Jono Porter Dr, Benaraby
School extension – J Hickey Ave, Clinton
SEPTEMBER:
Retirement facility – Occhilupo Circuit, Agnes Water
NOVEMBER:
New cinema – O’Connell St, Barney Point
DECEMBER:
University extension – Bryan Jordan Dr, Callemondah