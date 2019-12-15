Menu
Two stoked visitors at Surf Lakes.
Surfing

Developments make huge waves at Surf Lakes facility

Sean Fox
sean.fox@capnews.com.au
15th Dec 2019 2:15 PM
FIFTEEN year old Queensland Long Board champion, Luca Doble has been named a junior ambassador of Surf Lakes near Yeppoon.

The Agnes Water-bred athlete won an Under 18 title last year after she had placed runner-up among her age group for Australia, and collected other achievements, which secured her rise to surfing stardom.

Meanwhile, several licensee groups have made the trek to Yeppoon to test the Surf Lake waves before ­ upgrades to the facility are carrued out in January.

More positive news has come out of the venue from the Surf Lakes team, which aims to create a leading global surf brand out of the facility. Already, feedback from visitors has been overwhelming with parties from four ­regions in negotiations to secure a licence. Surfing’s now in a resurgence of popularity after it hit a high with beachgoers in the 1960s, and Surf Lakes is ready to jump headfirst into the market with several new projects to be announced to begin early next year.

