TENDERS CALLED:
News

Development: Tenders released for aquatic centre

Jacobbe Mcbride
11th Aug 2020 2:23 PM | Updated: 2:23 PM
GLADSTONE Regional Council has taken yet another significant step in the process of bringing Boyne Tannum Aquatic Recreation Centre to life.

GRC called for tenders online last weekend, stating it was seeking a suitably qualified engineering consultant with demonstrated experience on similar projects.

"To develop concept design options for the Boyne Tannum Aquatic Recreation Centre (BTARC) Facility," the statement said.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the Coronation Drive site was chosen after

comprehensive community consultation was undertaken between February and March 2019.

"Results from this community engagement period were released in June 2019 and highlighted

significant community support for the project," Cr Burnett said.

"Those results also identified possible development locations and preferred facility components.

"The community's preference was to have the facility built on the Coronation Drive site, with other sites up for consideration within the Options Analysis being 10 Canoe Point Road at Tannum Sands and Jacaranda Drive at Boyne Island.

"The Concept Design will further investigate the capital and operational costs associated with the facility as well the potential construction phasing."

Due to the anticipated construction costs, council is likely to only proceed with construction if external funds have been secured.

There is currently no specific time frame for this project to commence as there is no council resolution in place to proceed to the construction phases.

The BTARC timeline is tracking for BTARC's concept design and costings to be completed by early 2021.

In late 2021 the detailed design and costings are expected to be finalised, with the final investment decision being made in 2022 or beyond.

 

