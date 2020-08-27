DEVELOPMENT: Second weighbridge for regional dump

GLADSTONE Regional Council is set to commence work at Benaraby Landfill, installing a second weighbridge at the facility.

Work to install a second weighbridge is expected to be completed by the end of November 2020.

Visitors to Benaraby Landfill can expect slight delays on entry while the works take place, with signage in place to direct traffic.

The $400,000 project has been funded through the Queensland Government’s COVID Works for Queensland program.

Gladstone Region Councillor Rick Hansen said the project would involve the installation of a second weighbridge adjacent to the existing one at the landfill’s front entrance gate.

“By installing a second weighbridge, council will have dedicated inbound and outbound

weighbridges which will reduce the risk of vehicle interactions, improve safety and assist with traffic management,” Cr Hansen said.

“Once the project is complete, all materials moved in or out of Benaraby Landfill will be weighed which will improve monitoring and reporting of on-site operations.”

Cr Hansen said landfill sites that only had one weighbridge and regular customers, which was

currently the case at the Benaraby facility, had the tare weight of their trucks locked into weighbridge software to determine the volume of waste coming into the facility.

“The tare weight is used to charge the customer for waste delivered to the site, with council required to inform the Department of Environment and Science (DES) of waste volumes received,” he said.

“Tare weight is also used to advise DES of waste volumes that are diverted from landfilling such as scrap metal sent to recycling.”

Cr Hansen said the three main waste streams entering Benaraby Landfill were municipal solid waste, construction and demolition waste, and commercial and industrial waste.

“Whereas outbound waste is typically tyres and scrap metal for recycling, mulch, crushed concrete for sale and other products such as waste oil, batteries and pallets,” he said.

Cr Hansen added that the council’s Tip Top Shop would remain open during the installation period, with opening hours remaining 8am-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/waste for more information on Council’s Waste Management

and Resource Recovery Strategy as well as operating hours and a list of acceptable disposal items at transfer stations and landfills.