REVEALED: New $200k lookout proposed

THE journey to restoring a popular lookout to its former glory began at a Gladstone Regional Council meeting this morning after it partnered with a local rotary group.

The Rotary Club of South Gladstone's secretary Michael Comley and treasurer Bruce Hunt fronted the GRC's meeting in order to request funding and commission the project.

The Club proposed the construction of a modern lookout facility on Radar Hill to celebrate a historic milestone as a service club in Gladstone.

"We would like to create an enduring contribution to Gladstone's community marking our 50th anniversary," Mr Comley said.

"We have identified reconstruction and upgrade of the Radar Hill lookout on Goondoon Street as an appropriate and useful contribution as a community asset."

Mr Comley said this project would create a signature destination for Gladstone which provided a panoramic vista of the port, industrial and civic developments.

A snapshot of the Radar Hill panorama.

So far the Rotary Club of South Gladstone has committed $15,000 to the project and $35,000 has been committed by the gambling community benefit fund grant program.

A future commitment of $25,000 from the Rotary Club of South Gladstone was unveiled during the meeting, with the Club hopeful council could assist funding the project in the future.

The estimated total cost of the project is $200,000 which includes contingencies beyond the construction cost.

Mr Hunt said they were relying on the Council's assistance.

"We simply do not have the resource capability ourselves to complete it without further help," Mr Hunt said.

"So we come to the council with requests of permission to build on reserve, assistance to secure $125,000 and for council to manage construction of the Radar Hill Lookout."

The project proposal was a nostalgic one for Cr Trevor, who remembered the old Radar Hill lookout, having lived on Auckland Street as a child.

"I remember dashing up Radar Hill with some of my mates to the viewing deck up there, so there is some fond memories as an old local," Cr Trevor said.

Mayor Matt Burnett said he loved the project and wanted to help the Club obtain the funding.

"Rather than try and find the $125,000 in our budget which we have just adopted," he said.

"If we have to chuck a little bit in I wouldn't be opposed to that, obviously it would be a full decision of council."