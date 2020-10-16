DEVELOPMENT: Plans for resort style retirement village

A development application has been lodged for a new retirement facility at Agnes Water.

A DEVELOPER has plans to bring an over 50s “lifestyle resort” to Agnes Water featuring swimming pools, bowling green, tennis courts and park areas.

Stockwell Shores Estate lodged a development application with Gladstone Regional Council last month for a retirement facility/manufactured housing estate.

The proposed facility, to be located on Occhilupo Circuit, would comprise of a gated community with 202 dwellings.

The proposed development site for the new retirement facility.

The proposal includes recreational and communal facilities including a club house, bowling green, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, tennis courts and various park areas.

The application states the facility would be targeted at over 50s who are still able-bodied, are searching for a “lifestyle resort” concept, and looking to downsize.

These facilities would be for exclusive use by residents, as well as their family and friends when visiting, and not available to the general public.

The application states the proposed dwellings would be options of two-bedroom accommodation or two-bedroom plus multi-purpose rooms; or three-bedroom accommodation options.

They would have either single or double lock-up garages.

Proposed dwelling options for the new retirement facility.

The proposed estate would not include on-site medical care like a nursing home would, however the housing would be designed to ensure all-abilities access in and around the complex.

On-site management would be responsible for the general maintenance of the estate and common areas.

While the development application has been lodged with the council, a decision on approval has not been made yet.

Stockwell was contacted for comment.

