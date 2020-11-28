DEVELOPMENT: New lookout planned for prime spot

A new viewing platform is proposed to be built on Auckland Hill with a bird’s eye views of East Shores. Picture Rodney Stevens

GLADSTONE’S harbour and East Shores 1B will be able to be seen from a new vantage point if plans to build a new viewing platform on Auckland Hill are approved.

Gladstone Ports Corporation, subject to agreement from Gladstone Regional Council, is seeking tender applications for the new lookout, proposed to be built on Bishops Drive.

GPC Acting CEO Craig Walker said the viewing platform would provide unprecedented views of Gladstone Harbour.

“The viewing platform will further add to the aesthetics of the area, opening up our harbour from another angle,” Mr Walker said.

“Tenders are open via Q Tender and are due to close in the coming weeks.

“We’re hoping to see local contractors throw their hat in the ring for the works.

“After the fantastic delivery of East Shores 1B by 28 local contractors, we know we have some of the best tradespeople right here in Central Queensland.”

Once complete, the viewing platform would connect to the stairs leading down to the East Shores Precinct.

To apply visit QTenders.

