DEVELOPMENT: New indoor sports facility pitched

The Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association has revealed plans for a new indoor sports facility.

A BLUEPRINT for Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association’s proposed new indoor stadium has been presented to councillors.

The association’s Kellie Green, Mirrin Rashleigh and Thomas King provided details of the proposal during a deputation at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The trio raised the issue that there was no indoor sports centre in the Gladstone region capable of hosting regional or higher-level sporting competitions.

Their report to the council stated that the issue had been raised in several sporting plans undertaken in the Gladstone region over the past few years.

The vision for the complex is that it would be versatile and host not only basketball, but netball, futsal, indoor hockey, netball, roller derby and more.

The Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association said the proposed facility would leave no indoor sports behind and try to cater for their needs.

“The goal is to not leave anyone behind with this proposal,” Ms Green said.

“We are trying to keep the major stakeholders, including softball, basketball and netball really happy so that no-one gets left behind.

“That is our major goal in this and we’ve had organisations like indoor hockey and badminton come to us and show their support.”

Mirrin Rashleigh, president of the GABA, outlined the facility’s six goals.

They were to provide a regional centre for major sporting events, provide a diverse centre, provide a flexible space, provide a sports house capable of office accommodation and meeting spaces, provide an economic boost and a driver for local jobs.

Mr King said the GABA had looked at the proposed basketball facility in phases.

“Phase one is all about creating a multipurpose facility that can deal with facilities for all of the sporting communities,” he said.

“Not just to allow for basketball but to allow for school sports to come in to allow for social sports during the day.”

The blueprint of the new Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association indoor stadium was viewed by councillors and the mayor on Tuesday.

Mayor Matt Burnett said it was a fantastic project which would have to “get up sooner or later.”

“Hopefully sooner rather than later,” Cr Burnett said.

“It is becoming rather urgent considering the expansion of the PCYC with other sports in there.”

GABA stated their expectation was to work collaboratively with all levels of the Queensland Government in order to ensure the regional sporting centre was built for Memorial Park users and the wider Gladstone community.

A development application is yet to be lodged with the council.

