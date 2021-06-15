Menu
Paul Summers was shot dead in 1999. Picture: supplied NSW Police
Development in sleeping bikie murder

by Evin Priest
15th Jun 2021 6:34 AM | Updated: 7:19 AM

A $500,000 reward will be offered for information into the murder of Paul Summers, who was shot dead while he slept on a couch inside a Rebels clubhouse more than 20 years ago.

In the early hours of September 22, 1999, several shots were fired into the front of the Gosford Chapter clubhouse of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang Yandina Road, West Gosford.

Three of the bullets hit and killed Mr Summers, then aged 31, while he was asleep on a lounge inside.

NSW Police State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad established Strike Force Phillack to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Summers’ death.

A Coronial Inquest in 2001 determined Mr Summers had been fatally shot by an unknown person or persons.

Still searching for answers in relation to his murder, NSW Police have released pictures of Mr Summers. Picture: supplied NSW Police
Two years later, the NSW Government announced a $100,000 reward for information relating to his death.

However, no one was arrested or charged despite several line of inquiry being pursued by police.

NSW Police and the NSW Government joined forces and pledged a $500,000 reward in a bid for members of the general public to come forward with any information that may assist detectives with their inquiries.

NSW Police will address the media on Tuesday alongside Mr Summers’ mother, Robyn Shelly.

