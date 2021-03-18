DEVELOPMENT: Gladstone PCYC to receive gymnastic facelift

Kobi Mallie-Roberts competes in the CQ Junior Regional Championships, held at Gladstone Gymnastics Club on Sunday August 11, 2019.

PCYC Gladstone is set for significant redevelopment following what the PCYC Queensland general manager coined “extensive stakeholder and community consultation”.

The PCYC Queensland general manager operations, Kel Clarke, said he was pleased with the Gladstone PCYC’s redevelopments proposed under the Memorial Park Master Plan.

Upgrades of the Gladstone facility will include the establishment of a dedicated main hall where Gladstone Gymnastics will be relocated to.

The 24/7 Gym and Fitness Centre will be fully refurbished and relocated along with the addition of a purpose designed outside school hours care space.

There will also be dedicated youth space, a band room, and a Mezzanine that will be used for health promotion and activities such as yoga and pilates.

“These extensive developments are funded by the Australian Government’s Stronger Places,” Mr Clarke said.

“Stronger People funding will allow us to expand our footprint, ensuring we can continue delivering essential youth and community programs, services and activities for the local community.”

