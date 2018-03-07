Development given nod but mayor sceptical

CALLIOPE: Gladstone Regional Council has approved the development of 61 lots on a 41.5 hectares site at Stowe Rd.

A PROPOSED housing development for Calliope has been approved by Gladstone Regional Council, but even the mayor has doubts it will go ahead.

A development application to reconfigure a 41.5 hectare parcel of land into 61 lots off Stowe Rd was approved at council's general meeting at Boyne Island yesterday.

The project was first approved by Calliope Shire Council on March 14, 2008 under its old planning scheme.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett doesn't believe there's demand for housing in Calliope at this point in time.

"I don't think there is, but the market will determine it," Cr Burnett said.

"If the application was to be assessed on the current scheme it would most likely be recommended for refusal because of need and that's based on what our officers believe - that there's not necessarily a need for it.

"If they put them on the market and they sell then obviously the need is there.

"It will be interesting to see what price they put on them and interesting to see if the development even goes ahead.

"They've got four years and I would suggest if this development actually does proceed it will be in year three."

Still talking hypothetically, Cr Burnett said applicant Atkinson Homes Gladstone must make a commitment to building before it can apply for an extension to the current time window.

"They'll probably wait right until the end of year three and potentially put in a request for an extension, which may be refused or approved depending on how much they've actually started," Cr Burnett said.

"You can't just come along at year three and 11 months and want an extension when you've done nothing and just sat on your approval.

"If you've actually used that time to progress your operational works and at least subdivided one of the stages then you can actually prove to council you're trying to develop the lot as per your approval."

Stowe Rd runs adjacent to the Calliope Country Club.

In October 2016, a Superseded Planning Scheme Consideration was lodged with Council requesting a future development application be assessed under the superseded Calliope Shire Planning Scheme 2007, which was approved in the same month.

Cr Burnett said the process of dealing with superseded schemes was frustrating, but recognised the applicant was well within its rights.

"Fair enough to them - it's annoying that we can't just say 'your day's up' - but if you own a block of land and have rights to develop on it, and then council goes and changes it the next day and you don't have a couple of years to apply under the former scheme, you'd be pretty angry as well," Cr Burnett said.

"When we amalgamated there were six planning schemes - Gladstone, Calliope and Miriam Vale current schemes and the Gladstone, Calliope and Miriam Vale superseded schemes.

"As we moved through and starting developing one for Gladstone Regional Council the superseded schemes for the old three shires and cities were outdated and the current schemes were replaced.

"Then we adopted our new (Gladstone) Regional Council scheme and the three council schemes became superseded and they've all expired as well.

"But anyone who put an application in while they were still current, which was in the last couple of years, they've still got to be assessed under the old scheme."