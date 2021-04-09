DEVELOPMENT: Central Highlands aerodrome set for facelift

A rural aerodrome is set for an upgrade of large proportions following a Banana Shire Council decision at a general meeting last month.

BSC resolved in favour of receiving and noting funding application details for the Taroom Aerodrome upgrades project.

The project, to be funded by the Building Better Regions Fund, includes existing runway pavement strengthening, widening and lengthening.

The runway is also set to be bitumen sealed, with the taxiway pavement strengthened.

The apron of the aerodrome will be extended, line marking will be carried out and additional fencing will be erected.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Finally, an abandoned building on the aerodrome site will be demolished and removed to allow for the apron extension.

It is estimated the project will cost a total of $6,975,200.

BSC said the funding request was $5,231,400 and the rest of the costs ($1.7 million, 25 per cent of the cost) should be sourced from BSC’s own funds or any available matching grants or contributions from the industry.

The project will be undertaken over a two-year period.

More Biloela news:

– Regional council to share in $1M for landfill management

– Delays as hundreds queue for Gladstone COVID tests

– How economic conditions have impacted your CQ land value