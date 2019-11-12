Development application lodged for popular Baffle campground

A BAFFLE Creek campground popular with fishers and families is destined to attract more happy campers.

Midskinrick Lodge and Campgrounds owners Doug and Dianne Laurie have lodged a development application with Gladstone Regional Council to expand their campgrounds.

Once approved the application will make the business compliant with regulations as it becomes more popular with locals and tourists.

Midskinrick Lodge and Campgrounds at Baffle Creek.

Mrs Laurie said the campground would allow up to 70 guests and would also enable the business to advertise more broadly, with the potential of being included in tourism brochures and installing more street signage.

The family and pet-friendly "bush camp" offers creek-front unpowered sites, powered sites near a dam and the three-bedroom lodge.

Mrs Laurie said their aim was to create an affordable holiday destination where people could enjoy the river, nature and open space.

"It's quite unique," Mrs Laurie said. "I feel like we are meeting a need because there are a lot of people on the road who don't want to stay in caravan parks."

Mrs Laurie and her daughter purchased the 40-acre property on the southern bank of Baffle Creek in 2011 and built a house and a granny flat.

The home was rented out as Midskinrick Lodge and Mrs Laurie said her son also operated a fishing camp on-site. After cleaning up the property from damage caused by the 2013 floods they decided to expand their fishing accommodation business.

"We started putting fishing groups in the lodge and the camping grew from that because we'd have people say 'if we can't get the lodge can we camp by the river'," she said.

She said hot showers and a washing machine were recently installed. They also have plans to expand with self-contained vans.

Mrs Laurie said ongoing negotiations with the council had been very positive.