DEVELOPMENT: 19 organisations express interest for Philip St

Almost 20 organisations have expressed interest in the Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct development.

Member’s of the precincts working group held a four-day workshop at the Gladstone Branch of The Salvation Army earlier this month.

The initiative from Griffith University and the Salvation Army was led by Dr Sara Branch and Charmaine Stubbs from the Collective Change Facilitation and helped working group members develop techniques and learning tools to better prepare themselves ahead of the Precinct’s opening, forecast to be by July.

The group consisted of a range of organisations who expressed interest in the Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct including Gladstone Regional Council, The Salvation Army, the Department of Communities, Disability Services and Seniors, GAPDL Communities for Children and others.

The four-day course was designed to be appeal to practitioners, policy makers, organisational

leaders, researchers and funders, and had both theoretical and practical elements.

Attendees explored topics such as prevention and implementation science, community

development, learning, and facilitation concepts and skills.

Several organisations who submitted a successful EOI also attended the training course.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett was very encouraged by the amount of EOIs received.

“Council had a fantastic response to the EOI period with 19 submissions received,” Cr Burnett said.

“Some of these were for visiting services, while some are for organisations seeking a permanent base within the precinct, as well as some volunteer-led organisations.

“The aim is for all providers to work together collaboratively to plan and evaluate activities and programs at the precinct by working together to ensure the needs of the community are met.

“Ultimately, council wants to see working group members and EOI submitters move beyond just collocation at the precinct and actually collaborate together for the betterment of our region.”

Charmaine Stubbs and Dr Sara Branch from Collective Change Facilitation

EOI Organisations

Act for Kids Limited

Alcoholics Anonymous

Anglicare Central Queensland

Central Queensland Community Legal Centre

CQ Financial Counselling

Family Drug Support

Foundations Care

Gamblers Anonymous

Gladstone Women’s Health Centre

Gladstone and District Philatelic Society Inc.

Narcotics Anonymous

Playgroup Queensland

Proud Peacock

Qld Health – Blood Borne Virus & Sexual Health Service

Queensland Health – Gladstone Hospital Child Health

Relationships Australia Queensland

Strong Communities

Southern Cross Support Services

The Smith Family