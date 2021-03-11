DEVELOPMENT: $150K clubhouse planned for Gladstone Marina

The Gladstone Marina will soon be home to an ultra-modern Marina Clubhouse.

The Gladstone Marina will soon be home to an ultra-modern Marina Clubhouse.

Plans for an exclusive $150,000 boat clubhouse are underway at the Gladstone Marina.

Gladstone Ports Corporation has revealed the concept designs for Marina Lounge, a clubhouse which features a kitchenette, games area, library and business centre for visiting boaties.

The concepts reveal a contemporary design with a blue, white and timber colour scheme.

Work is already underway at the facility with the floor completed last week.

The new service has been months in the making and will offer boaties who moor at the marina five-star facilities during their stay as early as Easter.

Marina superintendent David Osmond said the new GPC Marina Lounge was located at the entrance to the private Marina arms.

“We provide many services here at the Gladstone Marina to make sure our customers’ stay is as enjoyable as possible everything from a laundry to showers and even a courtesy bus,” Mr Osmond said.

The Marina Clubhouse will feature a kitchenette, games area, library and business centre for visiting boaties.

“The Marina Lounge is a welcome addition to help our valued customers refresh and relax in a premium waterfront lounge.

“Some of our guests spend long periods on the water so to have this modern hub will be fantastic to come and check their emails, read a book or even socialise with other guests.”

GPC acting CEO Craig Walker said the facility would put the Gladstone Marina on the map as a world-class facility.

“We’re getting closer to the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race and we will have hundreds of crew on yachts sailing into our harbour,” Mr Walker said.

“The ones who will berth at the marina and stay a few nights will be wanting to rest their tired sea legs and what a perfect place to do that at our Marina Lounge.

“It’s all happening in Gladstone this Easter.”