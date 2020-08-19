Menu
DEVELOPMENT: $1.3m aquatic centre reno to commence

Jacobbe McBride
19th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
THE $1.3m facelift of the Gladstone Aquatic Centre is scheduled to commence next week, with the finished product to deliver a new and improved facility for the region.

The upgrade will be undertaken in stages to avoid closing the facility, with works on the 50m pool to start from Monday, August 24, and run through to until mid-October.

Unfortunately, the 50m pool will be unavailable for community use during this time.

Works taking place in the 50m pool upgrade include testing of the pool structure, minor tile and crack repairs and installation of FINA-approved starting blocks.

Gladstone Region Councillor Darryl Branthwaite said further works would take place from October.

“These works will include the installation of a new palisade fence around the facility and an electrical upgrade,” Cr Branthwaite said.

“A filtration plant upgrade, amenities upgrade including appropriate disabled change facilities,

building upgrade for the 25m pool and replacement of the aquatic play park will take place from early next year.

“Council and our aquatic facility managers, BlueFit, are actively working to reduce the impact on pool users during these upgrades and appreciates the community’s understanding and support during this time.”

BlueFit Group CEO Todd McHardy said with COVID-19 still impacting patronage, now was the perfect time for capital works.

“We applaud the State Government and council’s commitment to their leisure facilities for the benefit of the Gladstone community,” Mr McHardy said.

“Works will be staged and our local team will ensure programs and services continue wherever possible. We look forward to continued partnership with Gladstone Regional Council through these works and managing the upgraded facility.”

The Gladstone Aquatic Centre upgrade has been supported by the Queensland Government through the COVID Works for Queensland program.

