DEVELOPING: Vegetation fire at East End (Mount Larcom)
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have issued an advisory about a vegetation fire burning near Davies Road, East End.
It is burning within containment lines and two crews are on scene monitoring the situation.
Nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze. If affected, residents should close windows and doors.
If residents are concerned about their property, they are advised to contact 000 immediately.
This is a developing news event, more to come.