DEVELOPING: Vegetation fire at East End (Mount Larcom)

The fire is burning within containment lines and two crews are on scene monitoring the situation.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have issued an advisory about a vegetation fire burning near Davies Road, East End.

Nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze. If affected, residents should close windows and doors.

If residents are concerned about their property, they are advised to contact 000 immediately.

This is a developing news event, more to come.