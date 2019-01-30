Menu
The fire is burning within containment lines and two crews are on scene monitoring the situation.
Breaking

DEVELOPING: Vegetation fire at East End (Mount Larcom)

Mark Zita
by
30th Jan 2019 10:58 AM

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have issued an advisory about a vegetation fire burning near Davies Road, East End.

It is burning within containment lines and two crews are on scene monitoring the situation.

Nearby areas may be affected by a smoke haze. If affected, residents should close windows and doors.

If residents are concerned about their property, they are advised to contact 000 immediately.

This is a developing news event, more to come.

Gladstone Observer

