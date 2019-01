Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently on their way to the scene.

THERE are reports of a grass fire at the area between Lowmead Rd and Wards Rd in Colosseum.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the scene.

The fire was reported to authorities at 11.30am.

At this stage, no properties are under threat.

If residents are concerned about their property, they are advised to contact 000 immediately.

This is a developing news event, more to come.