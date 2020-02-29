Developers go to court over refusal of over-50s project

Graham Marsh, Jonathan Mann, Jason Sullivan and Michael Mann with plans for the Station Creek Lifestyle Village in March 2017.

A PROJECT hoped to be part of the solution to the region’s lack of aged care facilities is now in the Planning and Environment Court.

Developers behind the $300 million RV-friendly over-50s village proposal have lodged an appeal with the Planning and Environment Court against the Gladstone Regional Council’s deemed refusal of the project.

In August last year Boyneglade Property Developments put the Station Creek Lifestyle Village project “on hold” after the council was given a recommendation to refuse the proposal.

In its 35-page report presented to the August council meeting, councillors were told to knock back the project, with 11 grounds cited for the refusal.

Some of the reasons to knock back the project included that 50 of 551 submissions were in objection of it, and becuase of its location in a Rural Zone - at the Bruce Hwy and Old Tannum Rd intersection - and its distance from medical centres and other services.

The developers are four brothers from the Mann family of Benaraby, and the property has been owned by the family for more than 150 years.

The project would include RV-specialised housing, an aged care facility, and a Graham Marsh-designed 18-hole golf course.

The appeal document, lodged by Brisbane’s Gantt Legal, called for the development application to be approved, subject to lawful conditions.

It outlines the project’s history, from when the application was lodged on January 19, 2018 to responses to additional information requests and further correspondence with the council.

It said that on November 8, 2018 the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning gave directed the council to approve the project, subject to conditions.

A spokesperson for the development said the appeal had been lodged because the council “failed to adhere to relevant timeframes”.

They did not wish to comment further.

Gladstone Regional Council said via a spokesperson it would be inappropraite to comment, as the matter is before the court.

Station Creek Lifestyle Village is one of several retirement villages proposed for the Gladstone area.

Flinders Village is proposed at 75 Tannum Sands Rd, and would include 100 retirement villas and 84 aged-care beds.

Meanwhile at its February 18 meeting council invited Expressions of Interest from retirement and aged care providers for the ongoing Philip Street Communities and Families Precinct.

The council hopes to enter into an agreement with a company that can build, operate and maintain an aged care facility on the council land.