Property

Developer’s dream: Huge block of land on Agnes market

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Aug 2020 10:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A LARGE Agnes Water block close to the beach is being touted as the “golden ticket” for a residential developer searching for their next project.

PRDnationwide Agnes Water sales agent Gordon Christian said the 1,494 sqm block at 25 North Break Drive was a prime boutique development site.

“The golden ticket for this land is its position and the development opportunities available,” Mr Christian said.

“It’s one of the very few sites of that size with that proximity to the beach with the opportunities that are there.”

Mr Christian said developers had a “bunch of development opportunities” with the option of building a house, units, townhouses or keeping it as a land bank.

He said the property had a DA approval for a six unit development.

“There’s room there to park a boat or a caravan.”

Mr Christian said for its price of $289,000, it wouldn’t last long on the market.

“This is a make money site,” he said.

“I’m showing every single buyer.”

25 North Break Drive, Agnes Water is listed for $289,000.

