Developer says 1770 Beach Hotel concerns were heard

THE developer behind the 1770 Beach Hotel upgrade says the hotel's design involved a "collaborative and conservative" approach that "ticked all the boxes" despite concerns from neighbours and Gladstone region councillors.

The development application was approved at Gladstone Regional Council's September 18 meeting after a narrow 4-3 vote in its favour.

Crs Glenn Churchill, Peter Masters and Kahn Goodluck voted against it, each citing various concerns, including earthworks, traffic, parking and pedestrian safety.

Property owners on Elliot St, at the back of the 1770 Beach Hotel site, expressed fears over soil stability and loss of views toward Round Hill Creek and Bustard Bay.

Hotel owner Adam Gordon said the design of the redevelopment was amended several times since lodging a development application with the council in April last year.

"I gave the brief to the consultants to make sure we were very conservative in the design, satisfying all the needs of the community as well as council," MrGordon said.

"We got feedback along the way and the designers and town planners are familiar with the area - everyone was pretty switched on.

"We had to be sympathetic with the environment, the community growth, but also making sure we were very conservative and made sure every town planning regulation was covered well.

"We thought about what we could do better other than ticking all the boxes because the development could have been twice the size and still ticked those boxes, but the more you push an envelope in anything the more you're going to upset the fringes.

"We went out of our way to make sure height wasn't going to affect the neighbours' views and we also split the buildings up so there's segments of view to the beach in quadrants.

"We thought that would be the most politically sensitive area of the design and were also very collaborative with the architecture, making sure it fits in with the area's character.

"They came up with several drafts to make sure it was the best it could be."

PLANS: Updated artist impression of the 1770 Beach Hotel redevelopment at Seventeen Seventy. Contributed

The collaboration between the council, MrGordon and his consultants began only weeks after the application was submitted.

In May last year, the council issued an information request which covered concerns regarding building height and site coverage, economic need, visual amenity, stormwater, vehicle parking and movement and increased demand on the council's infrastructure and waste management.

An extension on the IR period was granted by the council on October 17 for a further six months.

In the process of responding to the IR, the applicant requested a meeting with the council on November 6 to discuss if the proposed changes were satisfactory.

The council provided further advice and outlined additional concerns and on February 28 the applicant responded to the IR with amended plans and supporting material.

Changes included a reduction from four storeys to three and a half-metre reduction in height to 8.5m above natural ground level.

The number of rooms for the development was also cut back, while the proposed underground car park was reduced from three to two levels with the access point shifted from the southern front corner of the site to the northern corner.

The 1770 Beach Hotel and houses pictured behind on Elliot St. Mike Richards GLA2909181770

The look of the building was also changed in an effort MrGordon described as keeping up with "the coastal Queensland feel and with the trends around the country". He also wants to see the Seventeen Seventy area grow.

"Growth is inevitable in the town and at the moment it gets booked out at Christmas, Easter and other peak tourist times and people can't come in," he said.

"People want to be overlooking the water at 1770 and that will spin on to businesses in town and it will help property prices in the future because at the moment the town is a bit stagnant.

"You can't stop growth but it has to be done in a way that fits in with the guidelines."