Developer won’t allow Airbnb in this suburb

People who buy into a proposed $2.9 million housing development at Bangalow will not be allowed to sublet their units via Airbnb.

The development, which would be built on a large parcel of vacant land on Lismore Rd, is currently being assessed by Byron Shire Council, The Northern Star reports.

It would include a total of 17 units - eight two-bedroom units, four one-bedroom units and five studios.

Each will have a private carport and there will be six common outdoor spaces.

Plans have been submitted to the council by Lismore Venture Pty Ltd on behalf of the Kollective, a privately-owned developer based in the Byron Shire which specialises in long-term affordable rental housing for moderate income singles, couples and young families.

According to a report lodged with the council, the Kollective delivers "innovative housing for key workers (e.g. nurses, school teachers, bus drivers) and small business owners and their staff".

"The Kollective is not a social hosing provider and does not provide holiday-let accommodation," the report states.

"The Kollective does not permit its tenants to sublet via Airbnb or similar holiday let platforms.

"The proposed development at 23 Lismore Road, Bangalow is another example of The Kollective's 'Build to Rent' strategy which aims to deliver long term affordable alternate housing choice for singles and couples wanting to live close to retail, commercial, medical and educational facilities.

"The demand for this type of residential accommodation is well documented.

"The Kollective 'Build to Rent' strategy combines highly flexible, compact living dwellings with carefully considered on going property management strategies e.g. on site care takers, community brand managers.

"The result is genuinely positive affordable housing with minimal social and environmental impacts."

The development application is on public exhibition until May 8.