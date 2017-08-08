25°
Developer, contractor loses out big in failed Gladstone estate auction

Tegan Annett
| 8th Aug 2017 4:30 AM
A partially completed development at 33 Bradford Rd will go to auction next month.
A partially completed development at 33 Bradford Rd will go to auction next month.

A SYDNEY developer says he's lost "a million dollars" and is unable to keep his business after his partially finished Bradford Rd estate sold at auction "for a song".

Indium Properties Development Pty Ltd planned a 31-home estate at Telina, but the development went under earlier this year.

Company director David Walter said he lost more than a million dollars because of the failed development, and a contractor that completed earthworks was also out of pocked by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The partially finished development sold at auction in a mortgagee sale last week.

It's unclear who purchased the property and what price they paid, but Mr Walter said it was a small portion of what the 1.91 hectares of land was worth.

"There's really few winners out of all of this," he said.

"The buyers are going to make an absolute killing on it though."

In what he said was a "very complicated" process, Mr Walter said it was the ultimate dagger to his eight-year-old development business.

Mr Walter also worries he'll face bankruptcy.

"It's fair to say there won't be any more developments from me, not in Gladstone, not anywhere," he said.

It's not the first time Mr Walter had invested in Gladstone, having developed town houses in New Auckland, South Gladstone and Barney Point since 2006.

Indium Property Pty Ltd purchased the Telina land in November 2011 for $2.3 million.

The company spent from 2012 - 15 negotiating with Gladstone Regional Council for the development, which included subdividing the land into 31 lots.

More than $800,000 in development works including initial earthworks started in June last year.

When the development was put on the market in June Ray White Gladstone director Andrew Allen said it was classified as an "in fill" site - where surrounding land already has residential development.

"The new owners can develop with confidence knowing that people want to live in the area already, and knowing there's already infrastructure in place nearby like shops and schools," he said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  auction business development estate sale

