Devastation as popular takeaway store closes

PIZZA lovers of Gladstone were devastated to discover a popular takeaway store had permanently closed.

Boxed Up & Co at Kin Kora on Sun Valley Rd announced its closure last Tuesday.

The popular takeaway store was owned by Lucas Dahtler, former franchisee of Eagle Boys at the same location.

Lucas Dahtler was 21 when he opened an Eagle Boys franchise at Sun Valley in 2013. Photo Christopher Chan / The Observer Christopher Chan GLA210213PIZA

Mr Dahtler posted to Facebook announcing the end of the six-year journey.

"We have been negotiating since February when our lease ended and intensely while on our break, but we have been unsuccessful," he wrote.

Boxed Up & Co at Kin Kora on Sun Valley Rd announced its closure last Tuesday.

"Big plans were in the works for the future of Boxed Up & Co but some things just aren't meant to be.

"This decision hasn't come lightly nor was it easy, but I am looking forward to the next chapter.

"I would like to thank each and every one of our loyal customers, employees, and suppliers for the support over the years. We owe this 6 years to you."

The business was known for its pizzas, including its range of dessert pizzas with the selection of fruit, chocolate, Nutella, lollies, fairy floss, cereal and several different flavours to choose from as toppings.

Boxed Up & Co at Kin Kora on Sun Valley Rd announced its closure last Tuesday.

Boxed Up & Co has only been open for just over a year, opening its doors about the same time Pizza Hut near Night Owl closed.

Bree Lyster wished Mr Dahtler the best in his future endeavours.

"Thanks for your support of our local business," she said.

"May bigger and better things await you."

Maggz Watkins was one of several devastated residents who said the business made "the best pizza".

"So sad, they were honestly the best," she wrote.

Brendan Irwin said the "struggle was all too real".

"Sad to hear mate. You will be back I'm sure of it," he said.